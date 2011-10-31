* Sees growth of 2 pct in 2011, 2012
* Soft demand in trading partners a constraint
* IMF says medium-term outlook broadly favorable
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Oct 31 Canada's economic outlook is
good, but growth is slowing and risks are tilted to the
downside, with any external shock likely to be amplified by
high consumer debt and house prices, the International Monetary
Fund said on Monday.
The multinational agency said it expects growth in Canada's
gross domestic product to slow to about 2.0 percent in 2011 and
2012, a slightly downgrade from its September forecast and in
line with the Bank of Canada's outlook released last week.
Growth will be "constrained by weak demand in trading
partners, a strong Canadian dollar and fiscal adjustment," it
said in a statement.
Canada is doing well economically, especially compared to
fellow G7 countries, thanks in part to its resilient financial
system and credible monetary and fiscal policy, but the "very
unsettled external environment" threatens the outlook, the IMF
said after its regular two-week assessment of the country.
"Important downside risks remain, including external
headwinds from financial market spillovers of turmoil in
Europe; a weaker U.S. economy; and lower commodity prices under
a scenario of weaker global activity," the IMF said in a
statement.
It said the impact of a big global shock could be amplified
by "elevated household debt and house prices" - the two
imbalances most frequently cited by economists - but praised
moves earlier this year by the government to restrain new
mortgage debt and cool the housing market.
The challenge now for Canadian authorities is to return
fiscal and monetary policy to a neutral level after the
extraordinary measures in recent years aimed at countering the
global financial crisis, the IMF said.
Still, the Fund appeared to support the Bank of Canada's
decision last week to hold official interest rates steady at an
ultra-low 1 percent in the medium term, citing risks of a
global slowdown, which would hurt Canadian exports and consumer
confidence.
"In terms of monetary policy, an accommodative stance will
remain appropriate for some time given stable inflation
expectations, ongoing economic slack, forthcoming fiscal drag,
and heightened external risks," it said.
It also repeated advice to the Canadian government and the
Bank of Canada to be ready to react quickly should the recovery
falter, providing more stimulus with lower interest rates or
higher deficit if needed to boost domestic demand.
While praising the government's measures to curb the
build-up in mortgage debt, the IMF said more measures may be
needed to forestall the risk of a steep housing correction if
prices and household debt continue to climb.
