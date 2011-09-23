WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Canadian officials still predicted on Friday their country would be able to avoid slipping back into recession but said they were anxious about the effect the European debt crisis could have on the economy.

"We anticipate continued modest growth in Canada. That's what the economists and what the IMF and the OECD anticipate. That hasn't changed," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told a news conference at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund.

"We're worried of course about external shocks from outside our country, particularly the situation in the European Union with sovereign debt and bank exposure to sovereign debt."

Flaherty reiterated that his government would continue its deficit reduction plan but would pragmatically adjust if the global situation deteriorated.