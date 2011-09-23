WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Canadian officials still
predicted on Friday their country would be able to avoid
slipping back into recession but said they were anxious about
the effect the European debt crisis could have on the economy.
"We anticipate continued modest growth in Canada. That's
what the economists and what the IMF and the OECD anticipate.
That hasn't changed," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told a news
conference at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund.
"We're worried of course about external shocks from outside
our country, particularly the situation in the European Union
with sovereign debt and bank exposure to sovereign debt."
Flaherty reiterated that his government would continue its
deficit reduction plan but would pragmatically adjust if the
global situation deteriorated.
