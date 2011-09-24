* Carney says Bank of Canada doesn't need to use tools now
* Still has interest rate tool
* Sees Q3 growth in Canada
* Encouraged by European views on banks, bailout fund
By Randall Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 As international
policymakers warn of weaker growth, the Bank of Canada said on
Saturday it still retained a panoply of tools to handle
possible economic trouble down the road.
The central bank's governor, Mark Carney, said that despite
concerns of possible spillovers from Europe's debt problems,
Canada was not in recession and did not need extra monetary
policy help at present.
"The ability to keep core elements of the financial markets
functioning is there if we were to need it. We're not in that
situation in this moment in time," he told reporters after a
meeting of the International Monetary Fund.
"We still have an interest rate tool," the governor said.
Canada was the first among the Group of Seven leading
industrialized nations to raise rates from rock bottom after
the last recession. The targeted overnight rate is 1 percent.
He said he would change rates only in pursuit of the bank's 2
percent inflation target.
The bank also gained vast experience from the 2007-09
crisis with a variety of tools to provide exceptional
liquidity, and it has renewed dollar swap lines with the U.S.
Federal Reserve, Carney pointed out.
"These tools are all there as options of they were needed,"
he said.
The Canadian economy contracted slightly in the second
quarter, largely due to temporary factors including the effect
of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami, but he saw growth
returning in the current quarter.
"I would not expect that we would not show growth in the
third quarter, particularly given data that is already coming
in for the third quarter," he said.
It is unquestionable that global growth has slowed and
risks are skewed to the downside internationally, which the
International Monetary Fund talks here dealt with, Carney
said.
"We're encouraged by the discussions this weekend, but in
the end this will require action, not just discussion," he
said.
He said the euro zone policymakers seemed to understand the
seriousness of their debt crisis and the potential remedy. He
was encouraged by their support of bank recapitalization and
their willingness to explore enhanced flexibility and capacity
of the EFSF bailout fund.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)