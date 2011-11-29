WASHINGTON Nov 29 Policy-makers in countries
that generate large capital flows need to be more aware of the
impact their decisions can have on the global economy, a paper
published by the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The IMF said the 2007-2009 financial crisis has led to a
reconsideration of how sudden flows of money across borders can
affect economies and puts more onus on assessing how policy can
create multilateral problems.
"A breakdown in the domestic stability of a large country
can spill over into stress in other countries and even to the
global system as a whole," the IMF paper said, adding that the
transmission of such risks has not always been appreciated.
"National authorities may have limited understanding of the
multilateral transmission of their policies, or lack incentives
to fully internalize their cross-border effects," it said.
Among its recommendations, the IMF urged assigning "the
highest priority to completing and fully implementing the
national and international regulatory and supervisory reforms
now under way" to try to reduce cross-border risks.
The paper said policy-makers should more fully consider the
potential impact that cross-border flows pose. That would
potentially help bodies like the Group of 20, which has already
raised concerns about the effects of sudden cross-border flows,
take a larger role in monitoring the effect of capital flows.
"Including the multilateral dimension would provide a
clearer basis for international policy collaboration to enhance
global stability," the IMF said.
The paper said the IMF "has the mandate and the tools to
help better understand the global drivers of capital flows" and
the impact of national policies on them. It said the IMF should
take the policy impact into consideration as part of its
bilateral and multilateral surveillance, and aim to develop
specific policy advice for managing capital flows in future.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Jan Paschal)