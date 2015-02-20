WASHINGTON Feb 20 Global finance ministers and
central bankers chose Agustin Carstens, Mexico's central bank
governor, to head the key policy steering committee of the
International Monetary Fund.
Carstens will replace Singapore Finance Minister Tharman
Shanmugaratnam as chairman of the International Monetary and
Financial Committee (IMFC), which meets twice a year to advise
the IMF on key policy issues. Tharman's term expires on March
22.
Carstens was also on the short list to head the IMF itself
in 2011, but was beaten out by then-French Finance Minister
Christine Lagarde in one of the most hotly contested races in
IMF history.
Carstens, who has led Mexico's central bank for five years,
has also served as the country's finance minister, a deputy
managing director at the IMF, and an executive board director at
the Fund from 1999 to 2000.
