DUBLIN Oct 27 An agreement for banks and insurers to accept 50 percent losses on their Greek debt holdings raises questions about the value of credit default swaps, the IMF's chief economist said on Thursday.

Asked at an event in Dublin if he thought it was stretching the truth to say that a 50 percent haircut on Greek debt could be described as anything other than a credit event, which would trigger the payout of CDS, Olivier Blanchard said:

"The general position is that if you are able to reduce the claims of creditors by a substantial ammount without triggering a CDS event... that raises questions about the value of the CDS."

