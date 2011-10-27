DUBLIN Oct 27 An agreement for banks and
insurers to accept 50 percent losses on their Greek debt
holdings raises questions about the value of credit default
swaps, the IMF's chief economist said on Thursday.
Asked at an event in Dublin if he thought it was stretching
the truth to say that a 50 percent haircut on Greek debt could
be described as anything other than a credit event, which would
trigger the payout of CDS, Olivier Blanchard said:
"The general position is that if you are able to reduce the
claims of creditors by a substantial ammount without triggering
a CDS event... that raises questions about the value of the
CDS."
