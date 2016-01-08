(Adds detail throughout)
YAOUNDE Jan 8 Tighter public spending, economic
diversification and greater regional trade are needed to spur
growth in central Africa that has been hampered by plunging oil
prices and security threats, the head of the International
Monetary Fund said on Friday.
Speaking in Cameroon during a regional tour, IMF managing
director Christine Lagarde said growth in the resource-rich
CEMAC bloc - comprising Cameroon, Central African Republic,
Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon - slowed in
2015 to around 2 percent and will increase only slightly this
year.
"The prolonged slump in oil prices presents a new reality
for CEMAC," Lagarde said. "An adjustment in large scale
investment plans may be necessary in the short run, to preserve
fiscal viability and debt sustainability in the medium term."
Oil has dropped from over $100 a barrel in June 2014 due to
global oversupply, to around $30 a barrel this week, which
provides a challenge for countries in Central Africa whose
economies rely largely on exports of oil.
Some have been hit harder than others. Equatorial Guinea
experienced a "severe" contraction, Lagarde said, while Cameroon
saw some robust growth.
Economies have also been hit by security concerns,
particularly from Islamist militant group Boko Haram which has
carried out attacks in northern Cameron and elsewhere,
disrupting economic activity and diverting spending from social
programs to the military.
An "ambitious" reform agenda will be needed to bolster
growth, which is estimated at 2 percent for 2015, down from
earlier estimates of over 4 percent, Lagarde said on Friday. The
bloc's fiscal deficit is seen to have widened 6.5 percent of GDP
in 2015, with only modest improvement expected in 2016.
The block's growth is expected to hit 3.5 percent in 2016,
still far below the growth of previous years.
Lagarde urged CEMAC members to rein in spending to reduce
deficits during tough times and increase regional trade. Of all
formal trade conducted by CEMAC countries, less than 5 percent
involves intra-CEMAC commerce, according to the IMF.
(Reporting By Sylvain Andzongo, writing by Edward McAllister;
Editing by Toby Chopra)