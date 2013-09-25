BRIEF-XPO Logistics to refinance some outstanding term loans
* XPO Logistics - intends to refinance term loans outstanding under its existing term loan credit agreement with new term loans issued under such agreement
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Turkey's central bank raised its gold holdings by 23.344 tonnes in August to 487.351 tonnes, preliminary data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Wednesday.
Canada reduced its holdings by 0.03 tonnes, according to the IMF's website.
In July, Turkey lifted its gold holdings by 22.5 tonnes, the biggest increase among the 15 central banks that raised their gold reserves.
Gold holdings by central banks are keenly watched since, as a group, they became net buyers in 2010 after two decades as net sellers. The 2008 global economic crisis triggered resurgent official-sector interest in gold.
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces pricing of its offering of united states dollar-denominated senior notes
* Aircastle announces pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes