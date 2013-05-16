* Exit could be 'bumpy', IMF study shows costs could be high
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, May 16 Central banks got it right
when they saved the world economy, but their unprecedented
actions risk disruptive cross-border spillovers and potentially
heavy losses when the time comes to reverse course, the IMF said
on Thursday.
In its most detailed survey so far of the dramatic measures
taken to counter the damage from the 2007-2009 financial crisis,
International Monetary Fund staff repeated earlier assessments
that the steps had worked but face diminishing returns.
However, in new research, they also said central banks could
face severe losses when they begin to withdraw the extraordinary
sums of money they have pumped into financial systems around the
world.
Massive market bets are riding on whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve and its peers can execute a graceful withdrawal from
more than four years of ultra-easy monetary policy, which helped
restore confidence in global growth.
Central banks have pumped trillions of dollars, euro and yen
into the global economy through bond-buying campaigns after
interest rates were slashed close to zero.
The ultra easy monetary policies have promoted critics to
warn of the risk of inflation and asset price bubbles, while
some developing nations have argued their richer counterparts
were seeking to gain an export edge by lowering the value of
their currencies.
Jaime Caruana, head of the Bank for International
Settlements, warned on Thursday that big central banks should
not delay in winding in their economic support programs. The BIS
advises global central banks.
But the IMF found the benefits of unconventional measures
still outweighed the potential costs in the United States and
Japan, and it reserved its toughest language for politicians who
fail to undertake long-overdue economic reforms.
"A key concern is that monetary policy is called on to do
too much, and that the breathing space it offers is not used to
engage in needed fiscal, structural, and financial sector
reforms," the IMF said in the report.
"These reforms are essential to ensuring macroeconomic
stability and entrenching the recovery, eventually allowing for
the unwinding of unconventional monetary policies," it said.
FRIEND OR FOE
The IMF did, however, find evidence to support the claims of
central bank critics that keeping interest rates ultra-low for
so long risks future inflation and asset bubbles, with the
bond-buying exposing the institutions to potentially steep
losses.
It looked at the Fed, Bank of Japan and Bank of England and
found all three would face balance sheet losses if they had to
sell bonds to quickly shrink their balance sheets.
Losses can also stack up if central banks have to pay
interest on excess reserves if those payments exceed earnings
from assets held by the central banks. They might want to pay
interest to soak up the excess funds so they do not flood into
credit markets and cause inflationary stress.
The Fed has tripled its balance sheet to more than $3
trillion through three waves of bond buying and the Bank of
Japan surprised markets last month declaring it would drive
inflation up to 2.0 percent through asset purchases.
The Bank of England has bought bonds worth 375 billion
pounds ($575 billion) so far but opted to not increase that
amount when it reviewed policy on May 9.
Under a worst-case scenario, the IMF said losses could top
7.0 percent of GDP for the BOJ, nearly 6.0 percent of GDP for
the BOE, and more than 4.0 percent at the Fed. But it stressed
that any losses would be mainly a political problem and would
not hurt the real economy or prevent the central bank from doing
its job.
"Absent actual or feared political interference, however,
central bank losses and the size of balance sheets should not
constrain the implementation of monetary policy," it said.
SPILLOVERS
Another source of danger lies in the cross-border spillovers
of ultra-easy monetary policies that encourage investors to pour
capital into higher-yielding emerging markets.
IMF staff acknowledged the risk, but said that so far there
was no clear evidence that the costs from spillovers outweighed
the benefits of stronger global growth resulting from actions by
central banks in advanced economies.
"Thus far, capital flows to emerging markets have been
ample, but not alarming," the report noted. "While a number of
factors such as high commodity prices and growth imply that
these flows could be structural, legitimate concerns about a
sudden change in global market sentiment remain."
That said, emerging market authorities can help offset the
potential impact of fickle capital inflows, including by
introducing caps on how much capital can enter. International
policy coordination could also help.
"Outcomes could be improved if policymakers in source
countries take into account how their policies affect global
economic and financial stability. Greater attention to the
cross-border coordination of policies would also help," it said.