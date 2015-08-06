SANTIAGO Aug 6 Chilean President Michelle Bachelet's ambitious reform program and the uncertainty it has generated has likely hurt the economy in the short-term, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, advising stricter fiscal controls from next year.

Gross domestic product in the world's top copper exporter is seen expanding 2.5 percent this year, slightly lower than previously forecast, rising to 3.1 percent in 2016, the IMF said in its annual report on the country.

The end of the commodities cycle has hurt Latin America's resources-based economies, and an expected rebound this year has been slower to take hold than expected, impacted by global factors including weaker growth in China.

However, external events were not the only factor behind lackluster growth and a sharp fall in investment in Chile, the IMF said.

"The decline in fixed investment partly reflects the fall in business confidence which cannot be fully reconciled with the external shocks, and likely results from the uncertainty generated by the structural reform agenda and its short-term costs," it said.

Center-left Bachelet returned to power last year, pledging wide-ranging reforms to tax, education, healthcare, labor rights and the constitution, among others.

But her support has drained away as she has been caught between union and student leaders who complain she has not been quick enough to keep to her promises and businesses who say uncertainty and an overly complex new tax regime have impeded investment.

The IMF's tone, broadly supportive last year, has also become more critical. It said the reforms still had the potential to boost productivity and long-term growth, but that more clarity and a "careful design" was needed.

It also cautioned that fiscal policy needed to tighten, with a process of fiscal consolidation - bringing down the deficit, usually by cutting spending - warranted from next year. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)