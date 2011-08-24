WASHINGTON Aug 24 Chile's economy has recovered swiftly from the global financial crisis and a 2010 earthquake and is poised to expand by 6.5 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

At the conclusion of a consultation with Chilean officials, the IMF said it considered Chile's economy soundly underpinned by robust domestic demand and solid policy frameworks including inflation targeting and a flexible exchange rate.

It noted, however, that "some constraints are emerging" as slack in the economy disappears, partly because unemployment is at an historically low rate and wage growth was rising.

"While the nominal appreciation of the peso has helped moderate the rise in consumer prices, headline inflation moved above the 3 percent target rate in the first half of 2011, although core inflation remained contained," the IMF said.

It noted that the Chilean central bank had raised its benchmark interest rate from 0.5 percent in mid-2010 to 5.25 percent in June 2011 and said that helped reassure markets that inflation pressures will be contained.

The IMF urged "continued vigilance" to protect the country's financial soundness and said it was important to maintain high levels of liquidity in the banking system.

"In case concerns arise about the speed of credit or asset price growth, prudential measures could be considered to help maintain stability," the IMF said without offering any specific suggestions.

In an echo of measures enacted in other countries, including the United States, in the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis, the IMF said Chile would be well advised to "strengthen the legal basis for oversight of financial conglomerates ... and the procedures for resolution of failed financial institutions."