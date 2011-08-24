WASHINGTON Aug 24 Chile's economy has
recovered swiftly from the global financial crisis and a 2010
earthquake and is poised to expand by 6.5 percent this year,
the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
At the conclusion of a consultation with Chilean officials,
the IMF said it considered Chile's economy soundly underpinned
by robust domestic demand and solid policy frameworks including
inflation targeting and a flexible exchange rate.
It noted, however, that "some constraints are emerging" as
slack in the economy disappears, partly because unemployment is
at an historically low rate and wage growth was rising.
"While the nominal appreciation of the peso has helped
moderate the rise in consumer prices, headline inflation moved
above the 3 percent target rate in the first half of 2011,
although core inflation remained contained," the IMF said.
It noted that the Chilean central bank had raised its
benchmark interest rate from 0.5 percent in mid-2010 to 5.25
percent in June 2011 and said that helped reassure markets that
inflation pressures will be contained.
The IMF urged "continued vigilance" to protect the
country's financial soundness and said it was important to
maintain high levels of liquidity in the banking system.
"In case concerns arise about the speed of credit or asset
price growth, prudential measures could be considered to help
maintain stability," the IMF said without offering any specific
suggestions.
In an echo of measures enacted in other countries,
including the United States, in the wake of the 2007-09
financial crisis, the IMF said Chile would be well advised to
"strengthen the legal basis for oversight of financial
conglomerates ... and the procedures for resolution of failed
financial institutions."