May 3 The International Monetary Fund is close to declaring China's yuan fairly valued for first time in more than a decade, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The IMF's reassessment of the yuan is set to be made official in its reports on China's economy due in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1KFwvth) (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)