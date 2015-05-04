BRIEF-RIOCAN REIT ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $300 MLN OF SERIES Z SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES
* RIOCAN REIT ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $300 MILLION OF SERIES Z SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES
May 3 The International Monetary Fund is close to declaring China's yuan fairly valued for first time in more than a decade, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The IMF's reassessment of the yuan is set to be made official in its reports on China's economy due in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1KFwvth) (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* RIOCAN REIT ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $300 MILLION OF SERIES Z SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 5 Investors are betting Alan Howard can reclaim his touch as a star macroeconomic trader, helping Brevan Howard Asset Management amass more than $3 billion for a hedge fund he alone will control.
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a fresh all-time high on strong U.S. private sector-jobs data, which also lifted the dollar as it backed forecasts for at least two more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.