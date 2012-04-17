WASHINGTON, April 17 The International Monetary
Fund said on Tuesday additional moves by Beijing towards a more
flexible foreign exchange regime would help China rebalance its
economy toward domestic consumption.
"Additional exchange rate flexibility will be helpful in
terms of addressing one key challenge that China faces, which is
to rebalance the internal economy from one which is driven very
much by investment in exports to one that is driven by
consumption," said Jörg Decressin, a senior advisor in the IMF's
Research Department.
He told reporters that after Saturday's move by China to
widen the yuan's trading band, it was not entirely clear
how much the yuan was aligned with fundamentals.
"We are in the process of changing the methodology for
assessing the sustainable current account and equilibrium
exchange rate. We need to look at other economies and come to a
verdict."
