MANILA, Sept 24 China's economic growth will likely stay "well above" 7 percent next year, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

Changyong Rhee, director of Asia and Pacific department at the IMF, told reporters the official growth forecasts for China will be released in October.

It currently has a 7.4 percent growth forecast for China this year. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)