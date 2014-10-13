(Removes "Interview" from headline)
By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON Oct 10 Negotiations to bring about a
bilateral investment treaty between China and the United States
could be concluded within two years, but ratification would then
be a tough process, China's vice finance minister said on
Friday.
Zhu Guangyao said that good progress had been made since the
two countries agreed in July to intensify talks on the treaty
and there had already been 12 rounds of talks for technical
clarification of the text.
"If (we give an) optimum estimate, within the next two years
we can conclude negotiations," Zhu told a small group of
reporters on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank meetings in
Washington.
"Now is a very good beginning ... however, the next stage is
still very hard for negotiation."
A treaty would also need to be approved by the legislatures
in both countries, a process that would also be "very tough,"
Zhu said.
He said the two sides had agreed to make an exchange early
next year of "negative lists" of sensitive sectors that are
off-limits to investment.
Washington's aim is to loosen Beijing's restrictions in key
sectors from service industries to agriculture, and to ensure
that foreign companies receive treatment equal to Chinese
private and state-owned enterprises.
China heavily restricts dozens of industries and U.S. firms
have long complained they are forced to meet unfair burdens such
as ownership caps and are pressured to transfer technology in
exchange for market access.
China for its part wants fewer restrictions placed on
potential investments in the United States for national security
reasons.
