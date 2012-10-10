TOKYO Oct 10 The governor of the People's Bank
of China, Zhou Xiaochuan, will not attend the IMF and World Bank
meetings in Tokyo this week, the International Monetary Fund
said on Wednesday.
An IMF spokesperson said China's delegation would be led by
Zhou's deputy, Yi Gang. Zhou was scheduled to deliver a keynote
speech at the end of the IMF meetings on Sunday.
"We were informed two days ago that Governor Zhou's schedule
might require him to cancel his lecture in Tokyo," the IMF
spokesperson said. "It has now been confirmed that his deputy Yi
Gang will represent him."