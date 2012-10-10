TOKYO Oct 10 The governor of the People's Bank of China, Zhou Xiaochuan, will not attend the IMF and World Bank meetings in Tokyo this week, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

An IMF spokesperson said China's delegation would be led by Zhou's deputy, Yi Gang. Zhou was scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the end of the IMF meetings on Sunday.

"We were informed two days ago that Governor Zhou's schedule might require him to cancel his lecture in Tokyo," the IMF spokesperson said. "It has now been confirmed that his deputy Yi Gang will represent him."