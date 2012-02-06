BEIJING Feb 6 China's annual economic
growth could be cut nearly in half this year if Europe's debt
crisis tips the world economy into a recession, putting pressure
on Beijing to unveil "significant" fiscal stimulus, the
International Monetary Fund said.
The Fund outlined its central scenario for China's 2012
growth outlook in its global outlook in January, cutting its
forecast for 2012 growth from 9 percent to 8.2 percent.
The China Economic Outlook published on Monday showed that
under the IMF's "downside" forecast for the global economy,
China's growth rate may be cut by around a further 4 percentage
points from the fund's current forecast.
"In the unfortunate event such a downside scenario becomes
reality, China should respond with a significant fiscal package,
executed through central and local government budgets," it said.
Stimulative measures could include cuts in consumption
taxes, subsidies for consumers, corporate incentives to expand
investment, fiscal support for smaller firms and more spending
on low-cost housing social safety nets, the fund said.
Such fiscal stimulus, adding up to 3 percent of GDP, would
help mitigate declines in economic output, it said.
A Reuters poll in January showed China's economic growth is
likely to moderate to 8.4 percent from 2011's 9.2 percent as
demand at home and abroad slackens.
Falling inflation will enable the People's Bank of China to
fine-tune policy to support growth through its open market
operations in the coming weeks, the IMF said. It said the
central bank could opt to cut banks' reserve requirement ratio
again if capital inflows remain subdued.
The central bank announced a cut in the amount of cash that
banks have to hold as reserves -- the first such cut in three
years -- at the end of November. More reserve ratio cuts are
expected in coming months.
