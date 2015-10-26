(Repeats story to add bylines)
By Paul Taylor and Krista Hughes
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON Oct 25 International
Monetary Fund staff are set to give the all-clear for China's
yuan to be included in the lender's benchmark currency basket,
laying the groundwork for a favorable decision by policymakers,
people familiar with the discussions said on Sunday.
The IMF's executive board is scheduled to decide in November
on putting the yuan on a par with the dollar, yen, euro and
pound sterling and a key factor will be its performance against
a checklist of technical criteria, as assessed by IMF staff.
Three people briefed on the IMF discussions, who asked not
to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, said a
draft report from staff reached a favorable conclusion on
including the yuan, also known as the renminbi (RMB).
"Everything is on course technically and there is no obvious
political obstacle. The report leans clearly towards including
the RMB in the (basket) but leaves the decision for the board,"
one of the officials said, adding that a penciled-in early
November date for staff to circulate their report to board
members has been pushed back by several weeks.
Two other officials said staff would recommend the yuan join
the basket, which determines the mix of currencies that
countries like Greece receive as part of disbursements from the
IMF.
"There is no real discussion, no obstacles, all seems on
course," a second official said.
Beijing is pushing for the yuan to join the Special Drawing
Rights (SDR) basket as part of its long-term strategic goal of
reducing dependence on the dollar and to mark the country's
coming of age as an economic power.
An IMF spokesman said staff were finalizing a report to be
considered at a formal board meeting planned for November,
although no date had yet been set.
"The decision on the possible inclusion of the RMB in the
SDR basket will ultimately be made by the IMF's Executive Board
when the meeting is held," he said.
The second official said that may be postponed until early
2016. Any change to the basket will take effect in October 2016.
POLITICAL WINDS FAVORABLE
China has rolled out a flurry of reforms recently to
liberalize its markets and also help the yuan meet the SDR
criterion of being "freely usable", or widely used to make
international payments and traded on foreign exchange markets.
China's central bank on Friday said it was freeing the
interest rate market by scrapping a ceiling on deposit rates.
Authorities have began weekly issuance of three-month Treasury
bills and plan to extend yuan trading hours to overlap with
Europe -- all moves aimed at addressing IMF concerns, but also
making it difficult to close out the checklist of technical
criteria.
A positive staff review will cement a lower hurdle for board
approval: a 70 percent voting majority rather than the 85
percent which is normally reserved for the IMF's toughest
decisions.
Experts said the political winds were blowing in Beijing's
favor.
France and the United Kingdom have backed the yuan's
inclusion and countries including Germany and Italy have said
they are open to the move, depending on the technical criteria.
Eswar Prasad, a professor at Cornell University and former
head of the IMF's China Division, said he could not see the
United States or Japan bucking a positive staff recommendation.
"I think it will be very difficult for the IMF, especially
given all that China has done this year, to deny China the prize
it really wants," he said.
(Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly in Moscow and Richard
Cowan in Washington; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by
Christian Plumb)