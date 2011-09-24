* Inflation is China's top economic priority-PBOC's Zhou
By David Lawder and Frank Tang
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 China's economic outlook is
positive, but it must keep battling inflation and be ready to
counteract any external shocks, the country's top central
banker said on Saturday.
People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said China
should prevent rapid growth from overheating what many viewed
as the world's leading economic engine, and called on Europe to
aggressively deal with the region's worsening debt crisis.
It would be unrealistic for anyone to hope China could
dramatically accelerate its growth rate, and such a rate would
not be sustainable, Zhou said at a press conference during this
week's meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the
World Bank.
"The reasonable expectation probably should be somewhere
around 8 percent or 10 percent," he said.
China's economy grew at an annual rate of 9.5 percent in
the second quarter, the slowest pace since the third quarter of
2009, but still faster than economists had expected.
Asked how he viewed the European debt crisis, Zhou said "We
have to see if the euro zone countries can implement the
decisions taken on July 21" before China can decide its
response.
Euro zone leaders agreed on July 21 to allow the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), a bailout fund, to buy
bonds of distressed governments and give precautionary credit
to governments before they are cut off from markets.
China also needed to stay flexible in its economic policies
-- a signal that it could consider new stimulus measures, but
Zhou stressed that battling inflation remains his top concern.
"There is no very quick, immediate way to bring down
inflation. It takes time," he said, adding that economic
uncertainty outside of China could also affects domestic
inflation.
Earlier on Saturday, Zhou said in remarks to the IMF's
steering committee that the central bank will reduce inflation
in the short term without major disruptions to the economy,
while facilitating growth over the medium and long term.
At this week's meetings of Group of 20 major economies and
the IMF, officials have called for China to boost domestic
consumption to help maintain global growth amid turmoil in
Europe and weakness in the United States.
Zhou said on Thursday that the major emerging markets
should find ways to boost internal demand.
With $3.2 trillion in reserves, Beijing has ample firepower
should it choose to spend more, but it would have to be careful
to avoid side effects such as more inflation and overinvestment
in some projects. [ID:nL3E7KN0CV]
SPEND IT ON CONSUMPTION-IMF
Meanwhile, IMF officials said on Saturday that Beijing
would be better served if any new stimulus spending is aimed at
consumers, not increased investment and bank credit.
Anoop Singh, the director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific
Department, said China had room for such spending, but this
would likely only be needed if its growth was severely hit by a
systemic crisis in Europe that also weakened U.S. demand.
"Our sense is that China has room to return to greater
fiscal stimulus if needed. Our sense is that it will help them
if this is done through consumption," Singh told a news
conference.
IMF officials said that spending it on reduced employment
taxes and direct transfers to lower income people would avoid
excesses that could result diverting it towards bank credit and
investment projects. It also could be used to help build up
more of a social safety net, which would increase consumption.
Even so, new spending would likely have less impact on the
global economy than a previous round of nearly $600 billion in
stimulus had in 2008, Singh said.
He added that Beijing's top priority was to address
inflation and overheating pressures, including ensuring that
credit quality does not deteriorate.
"In China, it is very important that the People's Bank set
a clear target for its growth of bank credit for this year,"
Singh said. "And it's also very clear that China's addressing
its inflation...remains the top priority."
He said that any new stimulus from Beijing, however, would
likely have less of an impact on global growth than a previous
round of spending in the 2008-2009 timeframe.
