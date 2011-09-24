WASHINGTON, Sept 24 China has room to unleash new fiscal stimulus if it is hit by economic shocks from Europe and the United States, but it would be better served if this was aimed at consumers, not increased investment and bank credit, the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday.

Anoop Singh, the director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, said that any new stimulus from Beijing, however, would likely have less of an impact on global growth than a previous round of spending in the 2008-2009 timeframe.

"Our sense is that China has room to return to greater fiscal stimulus if needed. Our sense is that it will help them if this is done through consumption," Singh told a news conference. (Reporting by David Lawder and Frank Tang, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)