WASHINGTON Oct 8 China must implement reforms that it has committed to, including to allow its currency to appreciate as well as depreciate, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday.

The United States would not pre-judge the outcome of an International Monetary Fund review of the IMF's benchmark currency basket, he said. That review will decide whether China's yuan will be added to the basket next year. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Leslie Adler)