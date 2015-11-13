DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
--------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MARCH 31 BOCHUM, Germany - Deutsche Bundesbank executive board member Andreas Dombret to speak about German savings banks. BOLOGNA, Italy - ECB supervisory board member Ignazio Angeloni speaks at a conference in Bologna. ANKARA - Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to release the minutes of its March monetary policy committee meeting. SATURDAY, APRIL 1 LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane gives speech at