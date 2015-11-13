(Adds U.S. reaction, background on Chinese reforms, historical
WASHINGTON Nov 13 International Monetary Fund
chief Christine Lagarde on Friday backed adding China's yuan
to the global lender's benchmark currency
basket after staff found it met the criteria for inclusion.
The move lays the groundwork for the Fund's board, which
Lagarde stressed will make the final decision, to put the yuan
on a par with the U.S. dollar, Japanese yen,
British pound and euro.
Beijing has been campaigning for its currency to join the
Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket, which could increase demand
for the yuan among reserve managers and mark a symbolic coming
of age for China's economy.
staff had found the yuan, also known as the renminbi, met
the criteria of being "freely usable", or widely used for
international transactions and widely traded in major foreign
exchange markets, Lagarde said.
"I support the staff's findings," she said in a statement.
The IMF's Executive Board would meet on Nov. 30 to consider
the proposal. Staff also gave the green light to Beijing's
efforts to address operational issues identified in a report in
July, she said.
Policymakers are seen as unlikely to go against a
recommendation by IMF staff and countries including France and
Britain have already pledged their support for the change,
which, if backed by the board, would take effect in October
2016.
A U.S. Treasury spokesperson said Washington had always said
it would back the yuan's inclusion if it met the IMF's criteria,
and would "review the IMF's paper in that light."
If the yuan's addition wins 70 percent or more of IMF board
votes, it will be the first time the number of currencies in the
SDR basket - which determines the composition of loans made to
countries such as Greece - has been expanded.
China has rolled out a flurry of reforms recently to
liberalize its markets and also help the yuan meet the IMF's
checklist, including scrapping a ceiling on deposit rates,
issuing three-month Treasury bills weekly and improving the
transparency of Chinese data.
Currency analysts say making the yuan the fifth currency in
the basket could eventually lead to global demand for the
currency worth more than $500 billion.
