WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The International Monetary
Fund said on Friday it set new relative amounts of the
currencies in its Special Drawing Rights currency basket,
reflecting the entry of China's yuan for the first time on
Saturday.
The IMF said each SDR, the Fund's unit of account, will be
made up of 0.58252 U.S. dollars, 0.38671 euros, 1.0174 Chinese
yuan, 11.900 yen and 0.085946 pounds sterling. The relative
amounts reflect weightings determined last year based on average
exchange rates over the past three months. The amounts are now
fixed for five years.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bernard Orr)