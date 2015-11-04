(Adds IMF statement)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Nov 4 International Monetary
Fund policymakers plan to meet in November to review whether to
include the Chinese yuan in the Fund's reserve currency basket,
but a specific date has not been set, the IMF said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The Chinese government has set its sights on securing a
place for the yuan in the Special Drawing Rights basket
alongside the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound and
Japanese yen as part of its goal of raising the international
profile of the currency.
China Business News, a respected domestic finance newspaper,
said on its website that the IMF was pushing back its plan to
make a decision to Nov. 30 from Nov. 4.
"As we said before, the IMF Executive Board is expected to
meet in November to consider the review of the SDR currency
basket. The exact Board meeting date will be communicated once
it has been set," an IMF spokesman said when asked about the
report.
The IMF's Beijing office earlier told Reuters no date had
been set for the review.
Every five years the IMF reviews the composition of the
foreign currencies included in its SDR currency basket, intended
to serve as a source of global financial stability and liquidity
in case of financial crisis.
Many observers believe the Chinese yuan is set for inclusion
this year, thanks to Beijing's concerted lobbying effort and its
reforms to the country's foreign exchange market and exchange
rate mechanism.
A negative outcome from the meeting might add further
depreciation pressure on the yuan, complicating Beijing's
attempts to hold the currency stable without draining its
foreign exchange reserves too rapidly.
Currency markets did not appear to react strongly to the
report, and trading volume was average.
The spot market was changing hands at 6.3360 per
dollar at market close, practically flat with the previous day's
trade. The offshore yuan softened by 0.9 percent at the time of
reporting to 6.3501.
