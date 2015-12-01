* China's yuan to join IMF's Special Drawing Rights basket
By Pete Sweeney
HONG KONG, Dec 1 The International Monetary
Fund's decision to add China's yuan to its reserves basket is a
triumph for Beijing, but the fund's verdict that the currency
met its "freely usable" test will have little financial impact
unless Beijing recruits more users.
The desire of Chinese reformers to internationalise the
currency has a clear economic rationale; a yuan in wide
circulation overseas would reduce China's dependence on the
dollar system and on policy set in Washington.
It would also make it easier for Chinese firms to invoice
and borrow offshore in yuan, reducing the risk of exchange rate
fluctuations and prompting China's inefficient state-owned banks
to improve their performance or lose business.
Those concerned about a potential global liquidity crisis
caused by overdependence on the United States might also welcome
the yuan as an alternative to the dollar, as would countries
locked out of dollar capital markets by sanctions.
But to serve these purposes, there needs to be a much bigger
pool of yuan outside China, which requires offshore
institutions, and not just in Hong Kong, to buy and hold yuan.
For that, Beijing needs to liberalise the way money flows in
and out of China and to grant the big foreign money managers
easier access to an onshore bond market that is already
attractive in terms of yield, size and credit rating.
"We have been evaluating China for years and the backdrop is
relatively attractive from a fundamental standpoint, but we
can't obtain the access," said Chris Wightman, a senior
portfolio manager at giant U.S. financial group Wells Fargo.
"Currently the only access we can gain to that market is
through the Hong Kong listings and they are very expensive from
a relative value assessment. We just need to see the opening up
of the local currency bonds in a meaningful way."
Some economists predict the IMF inclusion will boost demand
for the yuan by more than $600 billion.
Chinese media predicted entry would draw over 1 trillion
yuan ($156 billion) of foreign money into China bonds, although
both predictions rest on the assumption that more capital
account opening is on the way.
"DROP THE QUOTAS"
Foreign investors want Beijing to provide predictable and
transparent legal and taxation treatment, and drop its penchant
for pilot programmes and quotas in favour of consistency.
They also want to know they can freely sell their yuan
assets, not just buy, a concern that grew over the summer, when
Beijing stepped into its stock markets to stop a sell-off.
Foreign investors are not making full use of the existing
channels to buy Chinese assets that Beijing allows; quotas for
the two Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor programmes
(QFII and RQFII) and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect have
yet to be used up.
And for all the impressive trade statistics, much of the
"offshore" yuan isn't travelling the globe but bouncing to and
fro across the internal border with Hong Kong, largely traded
between Chinese companies.
"The number one thing we would like to see changed is that
the QFII and RQFII quotas are dropped, just as they dropped in
July the quotas for central banks, sovereign wealth funds and
supernationals," said Hayden Briscoe, Director of Asia Pacific
Fixed Income at AllianceBernstein in Hong Kong.
MARKET DISTORTIONS
Others have called for Beijing to address distortions in its
bond market caused by state support for some issuers and
patchwork regulatory oversight.
It was little surprise after the summer stock interventions
that index compiler MSCI said it was not ready to include
yuan-denominated stocks in its indexes, citing reservations
expressed by foreign institutional clients like national pension
funds.
Central bankers also remain to be convinced and have yet to
significantly crank up their yuan reserves.
"Markets in China have yet to evolve further in terms of
breadth, depth and institutions," said a foreign central banker,
speaking on condition of anonymity, adding he expects any
increase in the offshore yuan pool to happen slowly.
"Once the currency becomes one of the currencies in the
basket ... it is a huge responsibility on the part of the
government to ensure the currency will be stable, and the
economy will be open, to deserve the status," Ji Liqun,
president-designate of the China-led Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB) told a press conference on Tuesday.
But combining openness with stability has been a struggle in
2015. As China has lowered domestic interest rates to support
growth, the yuan fell and capital fled.
Instead of opening the capital account to lure foreign
investment, Beijing has been closing it to prevent outflows.
So on the same morning China was celebrating the yuan
joining the dollar, euro, yen and pound in the IMF basket, the
People's Bank of China took the time during its morning press
conference to repeat that there was no basis for the yuan,
already down 3 percent against the dollar so far this year, to
decline further.
Both onshore and offshore yuan declined against the dollar
in subsequent trade.
