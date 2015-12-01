WASHINGTON Dec 1 China will not stop reforms now that its currency is set to join the International Monetary Fund's benchmark basket but thinks a managed float best serves an economy in transition, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Tuesday.

Zhu said he hoped that one day the yuan, or renminbi, would fully reflect market values but stressed that China's economy was moving from an investment-driven to an innovation-driven model.

