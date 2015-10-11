LIMA, Oct 11 (IFR) - Colombia is considering a possible euro
bond sale next year as the government seeks to cover the
remaining US$1.5bn of its 2016 funding needs, the country's
public credit head said on Sunday.
Such move would mark the South American country's first bond
offering in euros in about 14 years, and would be part of a
strategy to diversify its investor base, Ana Milena Lopez Rocha,
Colombia's director general of public credit, told IFR on the
sidelines of the IMF meetings in Lima, Peru.
"(We are) looking at either US dollars or euros, depending
on market conditions," she said.
However, Colombia would only move forward with such a trade
if it was cost effective against its dollar curve.
"It needs to make sense," said Lopez. "I am dating the idea
but I am not married to it."
The government pre-funded half of the US$3bn in external
bond financing it needs to raise for next year after issuing in
September a US$1.5bn 4.5% 10-year at 98.762 to yield 4.653%, or
Treasuries plus 245bp.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Davide Scigliuzzo)