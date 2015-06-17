WASHINGTON, June 17 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday it approved a two-year, $5.45 billion flexible credit line for Colombia to help the South American country cope with external shocks, including the fall in oil prices.

The IMF said Colombia does not plan to draw on the funds and will treat them as precautionary.

Colombia first received a credit line from the IMF in 2009, and has since renewed it several times (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)