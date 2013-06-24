BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
WASHINGTON, June 24 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it had approved a new two-year $5.84 billion flexible credit line for Colombia, following a request by the South American nation.
The new flexible credit line will replace a previous $6 billion two-year program, which recently expired. Colombia has previously said it intended to treat the new facility as precautionary and did not intend to draw on the line.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes