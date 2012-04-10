(Adds details from news conference, background)
WASHINGTON, April 10 Commodity-exporting
countries should prepare for lower prices given weaker global
economic activity and lower demand, the International Monetary
Fund said on Tue sday.
The IMF said some commodity-exporting nations should save
their windfalls from current higher prices to protect their
economies in the event of a price downswing. Other exporting
countries should use commodities profits to reduce their debt,
the IMF said in analytical chapters of its World Economic
Outlook report.
"Given weak global activity and heightened downside risks to
the near-term outlook, commodity exporters may be in for a
downturn," the IMF said.
"If downside risks to global economic growth materialize,
there could be even greater challenges facing commodity
exporters, most of which are emerging and developing economies,"
the IMF said.
It said weaker global growth suggested that commodity prices
are unlikely to increase at the pace of the past decade.
The IMF said baseline projections foresee a decline in
commodity prices during 2012-13. "Sizable downside risks to
global growth also pose risks of further downward adjustment in
commodity prices," it added.
Economic data on Tuesday showed that China's imports of
major commodities are down. Still, data released so far shows
that China's appetite for commodities is likely to grow although
at a slower pace as companies stockpile.
March imports of crude oil by China, a major diver of global
commodity prices and the world's No. 2 oil consumer, in March
were off the previous month but still at their third highest
ever.
"Emerging market and developing countries have so far been
remarkably resilient to the global crisis ... and we find
commodity prices to be a large factor behind it," said Rupa
Duttagupta, lead researcher for the report.
"Commodity prices are still strong so this is an opportunity
to use those strong prices to build up all those institutions
and buffers needed in case the situation becomes worse," she
added.
The IMF has previously warned that oil prices will rise as
much as 30 percent if Iran halts oil exports because of U.S. and
European sanctions.
The IMF report said if there was a disruption in oil
supplies, crude prices would rise temporarily, but the ensuing
slowdown in global growth could push down prices of other
commodities.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish and
David Gregorio)