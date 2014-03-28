Nigeria inflation at 17.78 pct in Feb -stats office
LAGOS, March 14 Annual inflation in Nigeria fell in February to 17.78 percent from 18.72 percent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, the first decline in 15 months.
WASHINGTON, March 28 The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had reviewed of Cyprus's economy under a bail-out program and approved a loan disbursement for about $115 million.
The international lender said the disbursement would bring total lending under the IMF's $1.4 billion program with Cyprus to about $459 million. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
BERLIN, March 14 The number of German companies filing for insolvency fell last year to the lowest level on record thanks to a prolonged upswing in Europe's biggest economy although the amount of creditor claims rose nearly 60 percent, data showed on Tuesday.