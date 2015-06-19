WASHINGTON, June 19 The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had completed reviews of Cyprus's economic adjustment program enabling the disbursement of about 278.4 million euros ($316.15 million).

The IMF said it completed the combined fifth, sixth and seventh review of Cyprus's program supported by the IMF's Extended Fund Facility. The latest disbursement brings total disbursements under the program to about 742.4 million euros.

The IMF also said it had approved a revised schedule of future disbursements and reviews, given the delay in concluding the current reviews. The next review is now expected to be in September.

IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said Cyprus's reform program continued to produce "positive results." But he said the government needed to do more to address high levels of non-performing loans, strengthen banking supervision and advance structural reforms. ($1 = 0.8806 euro) (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Andrea Ricci)