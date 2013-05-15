WASHINGTON May 15 The International Monetary
Fund's executive board approved a $1.3 billion, three-year loan
to Cyprus on Wednesday, part of a larger international bailout
to help the Mediterranean country avoid defaulting on its debt.
But IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Cyprus's
bailout was subject to "substantial risks," as the economy is
likely to contract for the next two years.
"The macroeconomic outlook is subject to high uncertainty
and risks to the program are substantial," Lagarde said in a
statement. "There is no room for implementation slippages. Full
and timely implementation of the program is critical to maintain
credibility and achieve the program's objectives."
Cyprus had to comply with certain conditions - including
winding down its second-largest bank and imposing losses on
large depositors - in order to receive the bailout from the IMF
and the European Union, which totals 10 billion euros ($13
billion). The approval of the IMF's board means Cyprus
immediately gets $110.7 million.
The Washington-based global lender said the financing
package is meant to stabilize the country's financial system,
achieve sustainable government finances and support economic
recovery.
Lagarde said Cyprus's first priority must be to stabilize
the banking system. The outsized banking sector led to the
country's problems in the first place, after it was burned by
losses on loans to crisis-hit Greece.
Independent auditors on Wednesday said the banking system is
more vulnerable to money laundering than previously thought.
The government also must consolidate public debt to about
100 percent of GDP by 2020 in order to ensure it is sustainable,
the IMF said.
The IMF said its projections for the program assume Cyprus's
economy will contract 9 percent this year and 4 percent in 2014,
before starting to recover in 2015, similar to falling economic
activity in other countries with a banking crisis.