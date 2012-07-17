* IMF recommends beefing up supervision
* More frequent on-sit visits, limits on exposure
(Adds quotes, details on recommendations)
PRAGUE, July 17 Czech banks are vulnerable to
developments in the EU and at their foreign parent lenders,
although can they can withstand substantial shocks thanks to
strong capital, liquidity and profits, the IMF said in a report
on Tuesday.
The International Monetary Fund said the Czech regulatory
framework was generally sound but authorities need more staff
for more frequent bank inspections. It recommended a number of
other steps to prepare for potential crises.
"The results of stress tests show that Czech banks can
withstand substantial shocks," the IMF said in the report
completed in April.
"Due to a high reliance of the Czech economy on exports to
European Union (EU) countries and the ownership of almost all
large Czech financial institutions by parents from the EU, the
main risk stems from negative developments in EU countries," it
said.
"The Czech financial system could be affected either
directly through the parent banks, or indirectly through
weakened external demand, and the two channels may occur
simultaneously," it said.
The Czech banking sector has capital nearly double the
required 8 percent level, low leverage shown in loan-to-deposit
ratios of around 70 percent, and surplus liquidity. It is also a
net external creditor.
Czech banks have required no bailouts throughout the
economic crisis. The largest are units of Austria's Erste Group
, Belgium's KBC, France's Societe Generale
and Italy's UniCredit.
The IMF recommended the Czech National Bank's mandate should
be changed to raise its role in maintaining financial stability.
Procedures should be made operational for providing public
support, it said.
The IMF also recommended limiting bank's exposure to their
foreign parents and more frequent supervisors' visits to boost
monitoring.
"In case of a material deterioration of the condition of
parent banks, the CNB may want to consider the deployment of
firm-specific prudential measures, such as increasing capital
and liquidity requirements, requiring pre-approval of material
intra-group transactions, or reducing intra-group limits," it
said.
The Czech central bank has already taken action in this
respect, announcing in June that it had cut the gross exposure
limit of Czech banks to their parents to 50 percent of Tier 1
and Tier 2 capital, from the previous 100 percent.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey)