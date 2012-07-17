PRAGUE, July 17 The Czech financial sector can
withstand substantial shocks thanks to strong capital, liquidity
and profits but is vulnerable to developments in the EU and at
foreign parent banks, the IMF said in a report on Tuesday.
The International Monetary Fund said the Czech regulatory
framework was generally sound but authorities need more staff
for more frequent bank inspections. It recommended a number of
other steps to prepare for potential crises.
"The results of stress tests show that Czech banks can
withstand substantial shocks," the IMF said.
"Due to a high reliance of the Czech economy on exports to
European Union (EU) countries and the ownership of almost all
large Czech financial institutions by parents from the EU, the
main risk stems from negative developments in EU countries," it
said.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey)