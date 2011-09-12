WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The International Monetary
Fund acknowledged on Monday it had not anticipated a surge in
public debt in debt-stricken countries such as Greece and
called for expanded analysis of growing debt piles in advanced
economies.
An IMF staff report said large increases in the debts of
developed economies have highlighted the need to look at
changes in the way the IMF assesses a country's debt
sustainability.
The report suggested the analysis be broadened to make sure
it includes all government agencies and institutions, including
those not subject to normal budget rules.
"Before the crisis, fund analysis did not always pay
sufficient attention to public debt sustainability in market
access countries, particularly in advanced economies," the
report said.
It said IMF debt analysis "had often turned into a routine
exercise" and there was little discussion of findings once the
assessments were completed.
The IMF board called for guidelines to be developed in
coming months, which would modernize the so-called IMF
framework for fiscal policy and public debt sustainability.
IMF staff suggested setting a 60 percent threshold for debt
as a percentage of gross domestic product, which would then
automatically trigger deeper analysis for countries that have
access to markets.
The IMF and European Union have provided rescue loans to
Greece, Portugal and Ireland since last year as the countries
have struggled to rein in budget deficits.
There are growing fears in markets that Greece will default
as economic growth in the euro zone slows and Athens has veered
off fiscal targets set under an IMF-EU loan program.
In an example of shortcomings in the IMF's debt analysis,
an IMF review in 2007 projected a drop in the ratio of Greece's
public debt to GDP to 72 percent in 2013 from 93 percent in
2007. All but one test showed debt was on a declining path over
the medium term.
Two years later, an IMF review of Greece's debt warned that
Greek debt could rise to 115 percent of GDP by 2010, even if
cost-cutting measures were implemented.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)