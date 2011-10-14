WASHINGTON Oct 14 Denmark should go beyond
Basel III bank capital targets to better shield its economy
from European financial turmoil, the International Monetary
Fund said on Friday.
In a statement following a staff review with Danish
authorities, the IMF said Denmark's outlook going into 2012 is
"weak at best" because of deteriorating international
conditions.
Alhough Denmark's strong fiscal and liquidity position
provides a buffer against Europe's sovereign debt problems, the
Fund voiced concern about the large size of the country's
financial sector and high gross household debt levels.
"Stress in the system has recently increased markedly, in
part reflecting European developments, and this requires a
continued robust policy response," the IMF said. "In this
context, the Basel III and the EU's Fourth Capital Requirements
Directive targets on bank capital should be regarded as
floors."
It also called for Denmark to exceed these standards more
quickly than required.
"This could reduce the macroeconomic and fiscal risks
associated with the financial sector, thereby lowering funding
costs and stimulating economic activity," the Fund said.
The IMF staff reviewers also said there was a case to be
made now for Denmark to scale back its plans for fiscal
consolidation in 2012 to cope with a deteriorated growth
outlook.
More near term fiscal support for the economy "should
primarily be used to fund non-recurring and labor-intensive
investments, notably repair and maintenance of infrastructure
and public buildings at the local government level," the Fund
said.
But it said Denmark should still meet its 2020 fiscal
balance objectives.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kenneth Barry)