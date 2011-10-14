WASHINGTON Oct 14 Denmark should go beyond Basel III bank capital targets to better shield its economy from European financial turmoil, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

In a statement following a staff review with Danish authorities, the IMF said Denmark's outlook going into 2012 is "weak at best" because of deteriorating international conditions.

Alhough Denmark's strong fiscal and liquidity position provides a buffer against Europe's sovereign debt problems, the Fund voiced concern about the large size of the country's financial sector and high gross household debt levels.

"Stress in the system has recently increased markedly, in part reflecting European developments, and this requires a continued robust policy response," the IMF said. "In this context, the Basel III and the EU's Fourth Capital Requirements Directive targets on bank capital should be regarded as floors."

It also called for Denmark to exceed these standards more quickly than required.

"This could reduce the macroeconomic and fiscal risks associated with the financial sector, thereby lowering funding costs and stimulating economic activity," the Fund said.

The IMF staff reviewers also said there was a case to be made now for Denmark to scale back its plans for fiscal consolidation in 2012 to cope with a deteriorated growth outlook.

More near term fiscal support for the economy "should primarily be used to fund non-recurring and labor-intensive investments, notably repair and maintenance of infrastructure and public buildings at the local government level," the Fund said.

But it said Denmark should still meet its 2020 fiscal balance objectives. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kenneth Barry)