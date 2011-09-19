Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe
are in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank. In addition,
ministers from the Group of 20, representing major
industrialized and emerging market nations, will gather for
formal meetings.
Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed
are in EDT/GMT.
Tuesday, Sept. 20:
0900/1300 - IMF releases World Economic Outlook
Wednesday, Sept 21:
0830/1230 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde gives
opening remarks before IMf seminar on commodity prices
U.S. expected to deliver pre-G20 briefing
0900/1300 - IMF releases Global Financial Stability Report
Thursday, Sept. 22:
0830/1230 - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks
before the "Making America Competitive in the Global Economy
Summit" hosted by National Journal.
0845/1245 - World Bank President Robert Zoellick holds
press briefing.
0930/1330 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds
news conference
0930/1330 - EU Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn
speaks at the Peterson Institute
1200/1600 - BBC World Debate on the Global Economy with IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde, former White House
economic adviser Austan Goolsbee and Pacific Investment
Management Co. CEO Mohamed El-Erian
1200/1600 - Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choongsoo addresses
the Korea Economic Institute
1330/1730 - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa
(BRICS) finance ministers and central bankers hold news
conference after meeting
Time to be announced - Ministers from the Group of 24
developing ministers hold press conference after meeting
G20 finance ministers and central bankers hold working
dinner on economic issues. No communique
Friday, Sept. 23:
Plenary session of IMF/World Bank annual meetings
1215/1615 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks
on "Are Urgency, Collaboration and Alignment Sufficient to
Implement Meaningful Reforms? before the Bretton Woods
Committee "Readiness for the Next Financial Crisis" conference
1330/1730 - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President
William Dudley speaks on "Financial Stability and Economic
Growth" before the Bretton Woods Committee "Readiness for the
Next Financial Crisis" conference
1400/1800 - UK Financial Services Agency Chair Adair Turner
participates in "Harmonizing Macro & Micro Prudential
Supervision - Advances Nationally and Globally" panel before
the Bretton Woods Committee
1515/1915 - OECD Secretary-General Jose Angel Gurria,
Brazil Central Bank Governor Alexandre Tombini, former White
House economic adviser Lawrence Summers and PIMCO CEO Mohamed
El-Erian paticipate in "Sovereign Risks & Financial Stability:
Policy Tactics, Tradeoffs and Impacts" panel before the Bretton
Woods Committee "Readiness for the Next Financial Crisis"
conference.
1630/2030 - European Central Bank President Jean-Claude
Trichet speaks on "Sovereign Risks & Financial Stability:
Preventing Spillovers on the Global Economy" before the Bretton
Woods Committee "Readiness for the Next Financial Crisis"
conference
1700/2100 - Japan's Deputy Vice Finance Minister Masatsugu
Asakawa, Japan Bank for International Cooperation President
Hiroshi Watanabe, IMF Asia and Pacific Department Senior
Advisor Mahmood Pradhan speak at IMF/World Bank conference on
reviving growth after Japan's earthquake
1700/2100 - G20 finance and development ministers meet on
development issues; a communique on development issues is
expected and a news conference is expected at 2030/0030.
Saturday, Sep. 24:
1300/1700 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and
IMFC Chair Tharman Shanmugaratnam hold a press briefing after
The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the
steering committee for the IMF, meets
1140/1540 - ECB Executive Board Member Jurgen Stark
particiates in a panel discussion on the 2008 financial crisis
1430/1830 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble
addresses the Institute for International Finance membership
meeting
1400/1800 - EC Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn,
Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros, Portugal Finance
Minister Vitor Gaspar, Gao Xiging of China Investment
Corporation and IMF Deputy Managing Director Nemat Shafik
participate in a panel on the euro zone growth prospects
1900/2300 - IIF holds dinner tribute to ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet
Sunday, Sept. 25:
0845/1245 - Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney speaks
before the IIF membership meeting.
0915/1315 - Peter Sands, CEO, Standard Chartered; Bob
Diamond, CEO and chairman, Barclays; Martin Senn, CEO, Zurich
Financial Services; Gary Cohn, president and COO, Goldman
Sachs; Andrea Enria, chair, European Banking Authority; and Jes
Staley, CEO, Investment Bank, JP Morgan Chase, participate in
"Systemic Stability and Global Financial Firms" discussion
before the Institute of International Finance membership
meeting
1045/1445 - Institute of International Economics Chairman
Josef Ackermann and other IIF officials hold news conference at
conclusion of the IIF membership meeting
1100/1500 - Axel Weber, former president of the Bundesbank,
speaks on "The IMF and the International Monetary System:
Lessons from the Crisis"
1145/1545 - Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos
participates in discussion at IIF conference