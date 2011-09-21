Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. In addition, ministers from the Group of 20 major industrialized and emerging market nations will gather for formal meetings.

Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Thursday, Sept. 22:

0830/1230 - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks before the "Making America Competitive in the Global Economy Summit" hosted by National Journal.

0845/1245 - World Bank President Robert Zoellick holds press briefing.

0930/1330 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news conference

0930/1330 - EU Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn speaks at the Peterson Institute

0945/1345 - French Finance Minister Francios Baroin holds a press briefing

1145/1545 - Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard speaks before the NBER/Sloan Foundation "Global Financial Crisis"

1200/1600 - BBC World Debate on the Global Economy with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, former White House economic adviser Austan Goolsbee and Pacific Investment Management Co. CEO Mohamed El-Erian

1200/1600 - Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choongsoo addresses the Korea Economic Institute

1330/1730 - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) finance ministers and central bankers hold news conference after meeting

1930/2330 - G20 finance ministers and central bankers hold working dinner on economic issues. No communique

Time to be announced - Ministers from the Group of 24 developing ministers hold press conference after meeting

Friday, Sept. 23:

1000/1400 - Plenary session of IMF/World Bank annual meetings

1215/1615 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks on "Are Urgency, Collaboration and Alignment Sufficient to Implement Meaningful Reforms? before the Bretton Woods Committee "Readiness for the Next Financial Crisis" conference

1330/1730 - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley speaks on "Financial Stability and Economic Growth" before the Bretton Woods Committee "Readiness for the Next Financial Crisis" conference

1400/1800 - UK Financial Services Agency Chairman Adair Turner participates in "Harmonizing Macro & Micro Prudential Supervision - Advances Nationally and Globally" panel before the Bretton Woods Committee

1515/1915 - OECD Secretary-General Jose Angel Gurria, Brazil Central Bank Governor Alexandre Tombini, former White House economic adviser Lawrence Summers and PIMCO CEO Mohamed El-Erian participate in "Sovereign Risks & Financial Stability: Policy Tactics, Trade-offs and Impacts" panel before the BrettonWoods Committee "Readiness for the Next Financial Crisis" conference.

1630/2030 - European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet speaks on "Sovereign Risks & Financial Stability: Preventing Spillovers on the Global Economy" before the Bretton Woods Committee "Readiness for the Next Financial Crisis" conference

1700/2100 - Japan's Deputy Vice Finance Minister Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan Bank for International Cooperation President Hiroshi Watanabe, IMF Asia and Pacific Department Senior Advisor Mahmood Pradhan speak at IMF/World Bank conference on reviving growth after Japan's earthquake

1700/2100 - G20 finance and development ministers meet on development issues; a communique on development issues is expected and a news conference is expected at 2030/0030.

Saturday, Sept. 24:

1300/1700 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and IMFC Chair Tharman Shanmugaratnam hold a press briefing after The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the steering committee for the IMF, meets

1140/1540 - ECB Executive Board Member Jurgen Stark participates in a panel discussion on the 2008 financial crisis

1430/1830 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble addresses the Institute for International Finance membership meeting

1400/1800 - EC Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros, Portugal Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar, Gao Xiging of China Investment Corporation and IMF Deputy Managing Director Nemat Shafik participate in a panel on the euro zone growth prospects

1600/2000 - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin holds press briefing

1900/2300 - IIF holds dinner tribute to ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet

Sunday, Sept. 25:

0845/1245 - Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney speaks before the IIF membership meeting.

0915/1315 - Peter Sands, CEO, Standard Chartered; Bob Diamond, CEO and chairman, Barclays; Martin Senn, CEO, Zurich Financial Services; Gary Cohn, president and COO, Goldman Sachs; Andrea Enria, chair, European Banking Authority; and Jes Staley, CEO, Investment Bank, JP Morgan Chase, participate in "Systemic Stability and Global Financial Firms" discussion before the Institute of International Finance membership meeting

1045/1445 - Institute of International Economics Chairman Josef Ackermann and other IIF officials hold news conference at conclusion of the IIF membership meeting

1100/1500 - Axel Weber, former president of the Bundesbank, speaks on "The IMF and the International Monetary System: Lessons from the Crisis"

1315/1715 - Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos participates in discussion at IIF conference