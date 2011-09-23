Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe
are in Washington for the semiannual meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed
are in EDT/GMT.
Friday, Sept. 23:
1515/1915 - OECD Secretary-General Jose Angel Gurria,
Brazil Central Bank Governor Alexandre Tombini, former White
House economic adviser Lawrence Summers and PIMCO CEO Mohamed
El-Erian participate in "Sovereign Risks & Financial Stability:
Policy Tactics, Trade-offs and Impacts" panel before the
Bretton Woods Committee "Readiness for the Next Financial
Crisis" conference.
1630/2030 - European Central Bank President Jean-Claude
Trichet speaks on "Sovereign Risks & Financial Stability:
Preventing Spillovers on the Global Economy" before the Bretton
Woods Committee "Readiness for the Next Financial Crisis"
conference
1700/2100 - Japan's Deputy Vice Finance Minister Masatsugu
Asakawa, Japan Bank for International Cooperation President
Hiroshi Watanabe, IMF Asia and Pacific Department Senior
Advisor Mahmood Pradhan speak at IMF/World Bank conference on
reviving growth after Japan's earthquake
1700/2100 - G20 finance and development ministers meet on
development issues; a communique on development issues is
expected and a news conference is expected at 2030/0030.
Saturday, Sept. 24:
1300/1700 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and
IMFC Chair Tharman Shanmugaratnam hold a press briefing after
the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the
steering committee for the IMF, meets
1140/1540 - ECB Executive Board Member Jurgen Stark
participates in a panel discussion on the 2008 financial
crisis
1430/1830 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble
addresses the Institute for International Finance
1400/1800 - EC Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn,
Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros, Portugal Finance
Minister Vitor Gaspar, Gao Xiging of China Investment
Corporation and IMF Deputy Managing Director Nemat Shafik
participate in a panel on the euro zone growth prospects
1500/1900 - People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan
holds a news conference
1600/2000 - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin holds
press briefing
1900/2300 - IIF holds dinner tribute to ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet
Sunday, Sept. 25:
0845/1245 - Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney speaks
before the IIF
0915/1315 - Peter Sands, CEO, Standard Chartered; Bob
Diamond, CEO and chairman, Barclays; Martin Senn, CEO, Zurich
Financial Services; Gary Cohn, president and COO, Goldman
Sachs; Andrea Enria, chair, European Banking Authority; and Jes
Staley, CEO, Investment Bank, JP Morgan Chase, participate in
"Systemic Stability and Global Financial Firms" discussion at
IIF conference
1045/1445 - IIF Chairman Josef Ackermann, chief executive
at Deutsche Bank, and other IIF officials hold news conference
1100/1500 - Axel Weber, former president of the Bundesbank,
speaks on "The IMF and the International Monetary System:
Lessons from the Crisis"
1230/1630 - Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade and
Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens hold news conference
1315/1715 - Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos
participates in discussion at IIF conference