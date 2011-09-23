Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Friday, Sept. 23:

1515/1915 - OECD Secretary-General Jose Angel Gurria, Brazil Central Bank Governor Alexandre Tombini, former White House economic adviser Lawrence Summers and PIMCO CEO Mohamed El-Erian participate in "Sovereign Risks & Financial Stability: Policy Tactics, Trade-offs and Impacts" panel before the Bretton Woods Committee "Readiness for the Next Financial Crisis" conference.

1630/2030 - European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet speaks on "Sovereign Risks & Financial Stability: Preventing Spillovers on the Global Economy" before the Bretton Woods Committee "Readiness for the Next Financial Crisis" conference

1700/2100 - Japan's Deputy Vice Finance Minister Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan Bank for International Cooperation President Hiroshi Watanabe, IMF Asia and Pacific Department Senior Advisor Mahmood Pradhan speak at IMF/World Bank conference on reviving growth after Japan's earthquake

1700/2100 - G20 finance and development ministers meet on development issues; a communique on development issues is expected and a news conference is expected at 2030/0030.

Saturday, Sept. 24:

1300/1700 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and IMFC Chair Tharman Shanmugaratnam hold a press briefing after the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the steering committee for the IMF, meets

1140/1540 - ECB Executive Board Member Jurgen Stark participates in a panel discussion on the 2008 financial crisis

1430/1830 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble addresses the Institute for International Finance

1400/1800 - EC Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros, Portugal Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar, Gao Xiging of China Investment Corporation and IMF Deputy Managing Director Nemat Shafik participate in a panel on the euro zone growth prospects

1500/1900 - People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan holds a news conference

1600/2000 - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin holds press briefing

1900/2300 - IIF holds dinner tribute to ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet

Sunday, Sept. 25:

0845/1245 - Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney speaks before the IIF

0915/1315 - Peter Sands, CEO, Standard Chartered; Bob Diamond, CEO and chairman, Barclays; Martin Senn, CEO, Zurich Financial Services; Gary Cohn, president and COO, Goldman Sachs; Andrea Enria, chair, European Banking Authority; and Jes Staley, CEO, Investment Bank, JP Morgan Chase, participate in "Systemic Stability and Global Financial Firms" discussion at IIF conference

1045/1445 - IIF Chairman Josef Ackermann, chief executive at Deutsche Bank, and other IIF officials hold news conference

1100/1500 - Axel Weber, former president of the Bundesbank, speaks on "The IMF and the International Monetary System: Lessons from the Crisis"

1230/1630 - Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade and Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens hold news conference

1315/1715 - Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos participates in discussion at IIF conference