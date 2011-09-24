Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in
Washington for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and
World Bank.
Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in
EDT/GMT.
Saturday, Sept. 24:
0800/1200 - International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the
steering committee for the IMF, meets at IMF Headquarters
0830/1230 - Institute of International Finance 2011 Annual Membership
Meeting. IIF holds a morning of presentations by the IIF's staff economists,
led by Deputy Managing Director and Chief Economist Philip Suttle, on the
current state of major economies and the outlook
1000/1400 - Press Briefing with IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director
Anoop Singh.
1130/1530 - Press Briefing: African Finance Ministers
1140/1540 - ECB Executive Board Member Jurgen Stark participates in a panel
discussion on the 2008 financial crisis
1300/1700 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and IMFC Chair Tharman
Shanmugaratnam hold a press briefing after the IMFC meeting
1400/1800 - EC Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, Soros Fund
Management Chairman George Soros, Portugal Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar, Gao
Xiging of China Investment Corporation and IMF Deputy Managing Director Nemat
Shafik participate in a panel on the euro zone growth prospects
1400/1800 - Spanish Finance Minister Elena Salgado holds news conference
1430/1830 - Swiss finance officials hold news conference
1430/1830 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble addresses the
Institute for International Finance
1500/1900 - People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan holds a news
conference
1500/1900 - IMF/World Bank development committee meets
1600/2000 - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin holds press briefing
1735/2135 - World Bank chief Zoellick, IMF's Lagarde hold news conference
after Development Committee meeting
1900/2300 - IIF holds dinner tribute to ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet
Sunday, Sept. 25:
0845/1245 - Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney speaks before the IIF
0915/1315 - Peter Sands, CEO, Standard Chartered; Bob Diamond, CEO and
chairman, Barclays; Martin Senn, CEO, Zurich Financial Services; Gary Cohn,
president and COO, Goldman Sachs; Andrea Enria, chair, European Banking
Authority; and Jes Staley, CEO, Investment Bank, JP Morgan Chase, participate
in "Systemic Stability and Global Financial Firms" discussion at IIF
conference
1045/1445 - IIF Chairman Josef Ackermann, chief executive at Deutsche Bank,
and other IIF officials hold news conference
1100/1500 - Axel Weber, former president of the Bundesbank, speaks on "The
IMF and the International Monetary System: Lessons from the Crisis"
1230/1630 - Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade and Bank of Mexico
Governor Agustin Carstens hold news conference
1315/1715 - Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos participates in
discussion at IIF conference