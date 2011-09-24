Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Saturday, Sept. 24:

0800/1200 - International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the steering committee for the IMF, meets at IMF Headquarters

0830/1230 - Institute of International Finance 2011 Annual Membership Meeting. IIF holds a morning of presentations by the IIF's staff economists, led by Deputy Managing Director and Chief Economist Philip Suttle, on the current state of major economies and the outlook

1000/1400 - Press Briefing with IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Anoop Singh.

1130/1530 - Press Briefing: African Finance Ministers

1140/1540 - ECB Executive Board Member Jurgen Stark participates in a panel discussion on the 2008 financial crisis

1300/1700 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and IMFC Chair Tharman Shanmugaratnam hold a press briefing after the IMFC meeting

1400/1800 - EC Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros, Portugal Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar, Gao Xiging of China Investment Corporation and IMF Deputy Managing Director Nemat Shafik participate in a panel on the euro zone growth prospects

1400/1800 - Spanish Finance Minister Elena Salgado holds news conference

1430/1830 - Swiss finance officials hold news conference

1430/1830 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble addresses the Institute for International Finance

1500/1900 - People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan holds a news conference

1500/1900 - IMF/World Bank development committee meets

1600/2000 - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin holds press briefing

1735/2135 - World Bank chief Zoellick, IMF's Lagarde hold news conference after Development Committee meeting

1900/2300 - IIF holds dinner tribute to ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet

Sunday, Sept. 25:

0845/1245 - Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney speaks before the IIF

0915/1315 - Peter Sands, CEO, Standard Chartered; Bob Diamond, CEO and chairman, Barclays; Martin Senn, CEO, Zurich Financial Services; Gary Cohn, president and COO, Goldman Sachs; Andrea Enria, chair, European Banking Authority; and Jes Staley, CEO, Investment Bank, JP Morgan Chase, participate in "Systemic Stability and Global Financial Firms" discussion at IIF conference

1045/1445 - IIF Chairman Josef Ackermann, chief executive at Deutsche Bank, and other IIF officials hold news conference

1100/1500 - Axel Weber, former president of the Bundesbank, speaks on "The IMF and the International Monetary System: Lessons from the Crisis"

1230/1630 - Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade and Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens hold news conference

1315/1715 - Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos participates in discussion at IIF conference