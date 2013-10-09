WASHINGTON Oct 9 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are gathering in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. In addition, finance officials from Group of 20 nations are meeting on the sidelines. Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT. Thursday, Oct. 10

0845/1245 - World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim holds press briefing. 0930/1330 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds press briefing. 1000/1400 - Turkey Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan speaks on the Turkish economy and foreign policy. 1030/1430 - European Central Bank Executive Board Member Joerg Asmussen participates a in a discussion on the euro zone at the Woodrow Wilson Institute.

1100/1500 - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks at Johns Hopkins University. 1130/1530 - India Finance Minister Shri Palaniappan Chidambaram speaks before Carnegie Endowment. 1200/1600 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks before Bretton Woods Committee 2013 International Council Meeting. 1230/1630 - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan and Singapore Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam participate in a discussion on emerging markets before the Bretton Woods Committee holds its 2013 International Council Meeting in Washington.

1330/1730 - IMF/CNN event with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Eurogroup President/Netherlands Minister of Finance Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Peoples' Bank of China Deputy Director Yi Gang and Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. 1345/1745 - Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo speaks before Bretton Woods Committee 2013 International Council Meeting.

1430/1830 - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria holds briefing on the OECD outlook on current global economic challenges. 1500/1900 - Bertelsmann Foundation holds a panel on Europe's response to crisis with Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Chairman of the Eurogroup and Finance Minister of the Netherlands; Olli Rehn, Vice President of the European Commission and Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs; Joerg Asmussen, Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank; Klaus Regling, Managing Director, European Stability Mechanism and Werner Hoyer, President, European Investment Bank. 1500/1900 - Bretton Woods Committee holds panel on global economy at its 2013 International Council Meeting with, among others, Fahad Almubarak, governor, Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency and Haruhiko Kuroda, governor, Bank of Japan. 1830/2230 - G24 press briefing

Friday, 11 October, 2013 0730/1130 - Austria's central bank governor and ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny gives a news briefing on the sidelines of the IMF meetings. 0745/1145 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann hold news briefing. 0815/1215 - IMF European Department Press Conference.

0830/1230 - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici speaks at the Council of Foreign Relations. 0915/1315 - IMF presss briefing on Asia and the Pacific Economic Outlook.

1000/1400 - Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi speaks on banking reform and development in Nigeria.

1215/1615 - IMF holds news conference on western hemisphere outlook. 1330/1730 - G20 press briefing 1345/1745 - IIF breakout session on Europe with Benoit Coeure, Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank; Jeroen Dijsselbloem, President of the Eurogroup and Minister of Finance, Netherlands; Jacob A. Frenkel, Chairman, JP Morgan Chase International; and Reza Moghadam, Director, European Department, International Monetary Fund.

1545/2045 - India Finance Minister P. Chidambaram speaks on the Indian Growth story to lure investment to India before the IDFC U.S. Investor Conference in Washington.

1600/2000 - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray participates in a panel discussion at the IMF.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Time unkown - Development Committee meets. 1000/1400 - IIF recovery and resolution discussion. Participants include Paul Tucker, Deputy Governor, Bank of England

1100/1500 - African Finance Ministers hold press briefing.

1300/1700 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Singapore Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chair of the IMF's steering committee, hold news conference at conclusion of committee meeting.

1315/1715 - IIF luncheon with Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.

1430/1830 - IIF discussion on the G20 and the future global economic governance with Maria Luís Albuquerque, Minister of State and Finance, Portugal; Joerg Asmussen, Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank; Martin Parkinson, Secretary to the Treasury, Australia.

Time Unknown - Development Committee Press Briefing: Marek Belka, Development Committee Chair; Jim Yong Kim, World Bank President; Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director. 1600/2000 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before IIF conference.

1830/2230 - Press briefing with Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at the IMF meetings.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Time Unknown - Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and India Finance Minister P. Chidambaram participate in 2103 U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership event in Washington.