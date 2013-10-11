FOREX-Dollar rises modestly on rate hike bets, European worries
* Aussie gyrates after RBA meeting (Updates with U.S. market open, adds quotes, data, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
WASHINGTON Oct 10 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT. Saturday, Oct. 12
0900/1300 - The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF's steering committee, meets.
1000/1400 - IIF recovery and resolution discussion. Participants include Paul Tucker, Deputy Governor, Bank of England.
1100/1500 - African Finance Ministers hold press briefing. 1300/1700 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Singapore Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chair of the IMF's steering committee, hold news conference.
1315/1715 - IIF luncheon with Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. 1400/1800 - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets.
1430/1830 - IIF discussion on the G20 and the future global economic governance with Maria Luís Albuquerque, Minister of State and Finance, Portugal; Joerg Asmussen, Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank; Martin Parkinson, Secretary to the Treasury, Australia.
1445/1845 - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici and Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer hold news briefing. 1600/2000 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before IIF conference. 1500/1900, approx. - Development Committee news conference with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and IMF chief Christine Lagarde. 1700/2100 - Former ECB President Jean Claude Trichet delivers lecture on "Central Banking in Crisis."
1830/2230 - Press briefing with Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at the IMF meetings. 1830/2230 - German Finance Minister Schaeuble holds news conference.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Time Unknown - Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and India Finance Minister P. Chidambaram participate in 2103 U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership event in Washington.
