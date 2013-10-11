WASHINGTON Oct 10 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT. Saturday, Oct. 12

0900/1300 - The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF's steering committee, meets.

1000/1400 - IIF recovery and resolution discussion. Participants include Paul Tucker, Deputy Governor, Bank of England.

1100/1500 - African Finance Ministers hold press briefing. 1300/1700 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Singapore Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chair of the IMF's steering committee, hold news conference.

1315/1715 - IIF luncheon with Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. 1400/1800 - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets.

1430/1830 - IIF discussion on the G20 and the future global economic governance with Maria Luís Albuquerque, Minister of State and Finance, Portugal; Joerg Asmussen, Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank; Martin Parkinson, Secretary to the Treasury, Australia.

1445/1845 - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici and Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer hold news briefing. 1600/2000 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before IIF conference. 1500/1900, approx. - Development Committee news conference with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and IMF chief Christine Lagarde. 1700/2100 - Former ECB President Jean Claude Trichet delivers lecture on "Central Banking in Crisis."

1830/2230 - Press briefing with Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at the IMF meetings. 1830/2230 - German Finance Minister Schaeuble holds news conference.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Time Unknown - Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and India Finance Minister P. Chidambaram participate in 2103 U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership event in Washington.