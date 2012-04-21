Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe
are in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed
are in EDT/GMT.
Saturday, April 21
0800/1200 - The IMF's steering panel, the International
Monetary and Financial Committee, meets. IMFC Chair Tharman
Shanmugaratnam and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde hold
news briefing following the meeting
Time TBD - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee
meets. A news briefing follows
1100/1500 - Finance ministers from Africa holds news
briefing
1700/2100 - The Bank of France hosts a panel discussion on
financial stability
Sunday, April 22
Time TBD - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds
news briefing following a meeting of the African Consultative
Group