Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Saturday, April 21

0800/1200 - The IMF's steering panel, the International Monetary and Financial Committee, meets. IMFC Chair Tharman Shanmugaratnam and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde hold news briefing following the meeting

Time TBD - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets. A news briefing follows

1100/1500 - Finance ministers from Africa holds news briefing

1700/2100 - The Bank of France hosts a panel discussion on financial stability

Sunday, April 22

Time TBD - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news briefing following a meeting of the African Consultative Group