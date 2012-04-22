BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which end on Sunday, April 22.
Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.
Sunday, April 22
1200/1600 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news briefing following a meeting of the African Consultative Group
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------