Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe will gather in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. In addition, finance officials from Group of 20 nations will meet on the sidelines.

Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Tuesday, April 16

0900/1300 - IMF holds news conference to release World Economic Outlook report.

1100/1500 - IMF holds news conference to release its Fiscal Monitor Report.

1500/1900 - U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen chairs monetary policy panel at IMF's Macro Policy II conference. Former ECB board member Lorenzo Bini-Smaghi, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King and Columbia University professor Michael Woodford participate.

1700/2100 - Senior Bank of England policymaker Andy Haldane chairs panel discussion on "Macroprudential Policies" at IMF's Macro Policy II conference. Bank of International Settlements researcher Claudio Borio, Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer and Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo participate.

Wednesday, April 17

0900/1300 - IMF holds news conference to release its Global Financial Stability Report.

0900/1300 - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Jeremy Stein participates in "Financial Regulation - Perimeters, rules, ring fencing, political economy?" panel at IMF's Macro Policy II conference.

0900/1300 - Johns Hopkins University hosts a panel discussion on G20 post-crisis policy reforms with Mexican Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Lourdes Aranda, former Japanese Vice Minister for International Affairs Takehiko Nakao and Gordon de Brouwer, Australia's G20 sherpa.

1030/1430 - Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer speaks before the "Form and Substance: Assessing the G20's Post-Crisis Policy Reforms" forum at Johns Hopkins University.

1100/1500 - Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg is among the participants in a session on fiscal policy at the IMF's Macro Policy II conference.

1230/1630 - World Bank holds news briefing to release its Global Monitoring Report.

1400/1800 - Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens chairs a panel discussion on foreign exchange rate arrangements at the IMF's Macro Policy II conference. Economist Jay Shambaugh of George Washington University, Martin Wolf of the Financial Times and People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang participate.

1600/2000 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks on the state of the global economy at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

1600/2000 - Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao chairs a discussion on capital account management at IMF's Macro Policy II conference. Former Swiss National Bank chief Philipp Hildebrand, economist and London Business School professor Helene Rey, and Secretary of Economic Policy for the Brazilian Ministry of Finance Marcio Holland de Brito participate.

1730/2130 - IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard, George Akerlof and David Romer of the University of California, Berkley, and Joseph Stiglitz of Columbia University participate in closing panel a discussion at the IMF's Macro Policy II conference.

Thursday, April 18

0845/1245 -- World Bank President Jim Yong Kim holds news conference.

0900/1300 - Erdem Basci, governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, and John Lipsky, former IMF first managing director, participate in a discussion, "Balanced Growth and Financial Stability in Turkey" at Johns Hopkins University.

0930/1330 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news conference.

1100/1500 - IMF Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu, Singaporean Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and economist Nouriel Roubini participate in IMF seminar on "Long-term Global Trends and their Implications for the IMF."

1300/1700 - World Bank chief economist Kaushik Basu and Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas Santamaria participate in a discussion on global financial governance sponsored by the Bertelsmann Foundation.

1500/1900 - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg, Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, and French Economy Minister Pierre Moscovici participate in a discussion on challenges facing the eurozone sponsored by the Bertelsmann Foundation.

1615/2015 - Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn and European Stability Mechanism chief Klaus Regling participate in a discussion at the Brookings Institution.

1630/2030 - Egyptian Finance Minister Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hejazy participates in an IMF-sponsored discussion on "The Political Economy of Transition in the Middle East."

1830/2230 - The chairman of the Group of 24, which represents the interests of developing nations, holds news conference.

Time TBA - Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 nations hold dinner meeting. They meet again on Friday.

Friday, April 19

Time TBA - G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet. They are expected to release a communique following the meeting.

0900/1300 - IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Anoop Singh holds news briefing.

1000/1400 - IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department Director Masood Ahmed holds news briefing.

1100/1500 - World Bank President Kim and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon participate in event on global poverty.

1300/1700 - BBC HARDtalk Interview with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

1300/1700 - Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram speaks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

1300/1700 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks on financial market regulation and the current state of the European Union before the Council on Foreign Relations.

1400/1800 -- IMF Latin America and the Caribbean Department Director Alejandro Werner holds news briefing.

1715/2115 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew holds news conference.

Saturday, April 20

0830/1230 -- The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF's steering committee, meets. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Singaporean Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chairman of the IMF's steering committee, hold news conference at the conclusion.

Time TBA - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets. World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and Marek Belka, the chairman of the committee, hold news conference at the conclusion.

1100/1500 - African finance ministers hold news briefing

Sunday, April 21

1230/1630 - News briefing following the African Consultative Group Meeting with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and members of the ACG1.

1400/1800 - IMF and World Bank hold seminar on "Fiscal Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries." First of two days.

Monday, April 22

0900/1300 -- IMF and World Bank hold seminar on "Fiscal Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries." Second of two days. Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addresses luncheon at 1230/1630.