Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are
gathering in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of
the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. In addition,
finance officials from Group of 20 nations will meet on the
sidelines.
Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed
are in EDT/GMT.
Wednesday, April 17
0900/1300 - IMF holds news conference to release its Global
Financial Stability Report.
0900/1300 - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Jeremy Stein
participates in "Financial Regulation - Perimeters, rules, ring
fencing, political economy?" panel at IMF's Macro Policy II
conference.
0900/1300 - Johns Hopkins University hosts a panel
discussion on G20 post-crisis policy reforms with Mexican
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Lourdes Aranda, former Japanese
Vice Minister for International Affairs Takehiko Nakao and
Gordon de Brouwer, Australia's G20 sherpa.
1030/1430 - Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer speaks
before the "Form and Substance: Assessing the G20's Post-Crisis
Policy Reforms" forum at Johns Hopkins University.
1100/1500 - Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg is among
the participants in a session on fiscal policy at the IMF's
Macro Policy II conference.
1230/1630 - World Bank holds news briefing to release its
Global Monitoring Report.
1400/1800 - Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens chairs
a panel discussion on foreign exchange rate arrangements at the
IMF's Macro Policy II conference. Economist Jay Shambaugh of
George Washington University, Martin Wolf of the Financial Times
and People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang participate.
1600/2000 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks on the
state of the global economy at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced
International Studies.
1600/2000 - Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao
chairs a discussion on capital account management at IMF's Macro
Policy II conference. Former Swiss National Bank chief Philipp
Hildebrand, economist and London Business School professor
Helene Rey, and Secretary of Economic Policy for the Brazilian
Ministry of Finance Marcio Holland de Brito participate.
1600/2000 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Bank
of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens participate in a panel
discussion on "The Evolving Role of Fiscal Policy."
1730/2130 - IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard, George
Akerlof and David Romer of the University of California,
Berkley, and Joseph Stiglitz of Columbia University participate
in closing panel a discussion at the IMF's Macro Policy II
conference.
Thursday, April 18
0845/1245 -- World Bank President Jim Yong Kim holds news
conference.
0900/1300 - Erdem Basci, governor of the Central Bank of the
Republic of Turkey, and John Lipsky, former IMF first managing
director, participate in a discussion, "Balanced Growth and
Financial Stability in Turkey" at Johns Hopkins University.
0930/1330 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds
news conference.
1000/1400 - Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg speaks at
the Peterson Institute.
1100/1500 - IMF Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu,
Singaporean Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and
economist Nouriel Roubini participate in IMF seminar on
"Long-term Global Trends and their Implications for the IMF."
1300/1700 - World Bank chief economist Kaushik Basu and
Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas Santamaria
participate in a discussion on global financial governance
sponsored by the Bertelsmann Foundation.
1500/1900 - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan,
Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg, Dutch Finance Minister and
Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, and French Economy
Minister Pierre Moscovici participate in a discussion on
challenges facing the eurozone sponsored by the Bertelsmann
Foundation.
1615/2015 - Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem, EU Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn and European
Stability Mechanism chief Klaus Regling participate in a
discussion at the Brookings Institution.
1630/2030 - Egyptian Finance Minister Al-Mursi Al-Sayed
Hejazy participates in an IMF-sponsored discussion on "The
Political Economy of Transition in the Middle East."
1830/2230 - The chairman of the Group of 24, which
represents the interests of developing nations, holds news
conference.
Time TBA - Finance ministers and central bank governors from
the Group of 20 nations hold dinner meeting. They meet again on
Friday.
Friday, April 19
Time TBA - G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet.
They are expected to release a communique following the meeting.
0900/1300 - IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Anoop
Singh holds news briefing.
1000/1400 - IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department
Director Masood Ahmed holds news briefing.
1100/1500 - World Bank President Kim and U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon participate in event on global
poverty.
1300/1700 - BBC HARDtalk Interview with IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde.
1300/1700 - Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram speaks at
the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
1300/1700 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
speaks on financial market regulation and the current state of
the European Union before the Council on Foreign Relations.
1400/1800 -- IMF Latin America and the Caribbean Department
Director Alejandro Werner holds news briefing.
1715/2115 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew holds news
conference.
Saturday, April 20
0830/1230 -- The International Monetary and Financial
Committee, the IMF's steering committee, meets. IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde and Singaporean Finance Minister
Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chairman of the IMF's steering
committee, hold news conference at the conclusion.
Time TBA - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee
meets. World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and Marek Belka, the
chairman of the committee, hold news conference at the
conclusion.
1100/1500 - African finance ministers hold news briefing
Sunday, April 21
1230/1630 - News briefing following the African Consultative
Group Meeting with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and
members of the ACG1.
1400/1800 - IMF and World Bank hold seminar on "Fiscal
Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries."
First of two days.
Monday, April 22
0900/1300 -- IMF and World Bank hold seminar on "Fiscal
Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries."
Second of two days. Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala addresses luncheon at 1230/1630.