Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe
are gathering in Washington this week for the semiannual
meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. In
addition, finance officials from Group of 20 nations are meeting
on the sidelines.
Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed
are in EDT/GMT.
Sunday, April 21
1230/1630 - News briefing following the African Consultative
Group Meeting with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and
members of the ACG1.
1400/1800 - IMF and World Bank hold seminar on "Fiscal
Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries."
First of two days.
Monday, April 22
0900/1300 -- IMF and World Bank hold seminar on "Fiscal
Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries."
Second of two days. Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala addresses luncheon at 1230/1630.