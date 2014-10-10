Caution over Dutch vote pushes euro zone bond yields lower
* France's 10-year govt bond yield spread to Germany edges higher
WASHINGTON Oct 10 Most European countries have already made efforts to consolidate public finances so a discussion on austerity policies in Europe is largely over, the European Central Bank's Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
Over the last four years European governments were forced by financial markets to implement tough belt-tightening policies because investors lost confidence that the euro zone would be able to service its large public debt.
"For many European countries the fiscal adjustment is done. So the discussion of austerity is mostly behind us," Coeure said in a lecture at Johns Hopkins University in Washington.
"There are a number of countries which have not done that, which are far away from their objectives. Our advice for them is not to use the fiscal space they don't have," Coeure said.
In an apparent reference to France, which has announced it would not meet EU consolidation and reform targets and wants more time to reduce its budget deficit, Coeure said that granting any special leniency to those who did not make an effort to reform would be unfair to those who did.
"Some countries have done a lot of efforts, they have reformed their economies, adjusted their budgets, it has been difficult, it is now by and large done and they are starting to reap the fruits in terms of confidence, of unemployment going down, so it would just be unfair to grant now flexibility to countries which have not done the same effort," he said.
He reiterated that countries that have to continue consolidating their budgets should spend their money more wisely, choosing investment over other expenditures. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
* France's 10-year govt bond yield spread to Germany edges higher
FRANKFURT, March 15 The euro zone economy is picking up strength but growth has yet to translate into a sustained recovery of inflation so the European Central Bank should not yet reassess its policy stance, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
March 15 Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information released the following February consumer price data, showing annual inflation at its highest level since at least 2012. OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.5* 0.8 -0.1 pct change year/year 2.4 1.8 0.3 NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the the centre did not provide a month-on-month inflation rate. Inflation h